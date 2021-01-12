Trump says impeachment moves against him are causing anger, but insists 'I want no violence'

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged there is much anger about ongoing moves by Democratic lawmakers to impeach him just days before the inauguration of his successor in office, but stressed he did not want violence.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump avoided answering a question about whether he would resign. He said, however, that efforts of Democratic lawmakers who want to impeach him on a charge of inciting insurrection over the Capitol attack are “causing tremendous anger.”

Also on rt.com House impeachment resolution accuses Trump of ‘incitement of insurrection’

The president described the motion as a continuation of the “witch hunt” against him. He accused his political opponents of doing a “really terrible thing,” but added: “I want no violence.”

The president also disavowed any responsibility for his supporters' violent siege on the US Capitol on January 6. “If you read my speech… what I said was totally appropriate,” he said.

During the riotous events last week, Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, where members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the November election.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!