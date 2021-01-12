 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump says impeachment moves against him are causing anger, but insists 'I want no violence'

12 Jan, 2021 16:25
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House for Texas on January 12, 2021. © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged there is much anger about ongoing moves by Democratic lawmakers to impeach him just days before the inauguration of his successor in office, but stressed he did not want violence.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump avoided answering a question about whether he would resign. He said, however, that efforts of Democratic lawmakers who want to impeach him on a charge of inciting insurrection over the Capitol attack are “causing tremendous anger.”

The president described the motion as a continuation of the “witch hunt” against him. He accused his political opponents of doing a “really terrible thing,” but added: “I want no violence.”

The president also disavowed any responsibility for his supporters' violent siege on the US Capitol on January 6. “If you read my speech… what I said was totally appropriate,” he said.

During the riotous events last week, Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, where members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the November election.

