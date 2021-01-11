 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns, joining post-riot exodus, cites court rulings challenging legality of his authority

11 Jan, 2021 22:31
Get short URL
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns, joining post-riot exodus, cites court rulings challenging legality of his authority
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf during an LA 2028 Olympic briefing in Los Angeles, California, February 18, 2020. © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Acting US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf has resigned amid an exodus of Cabinet members quitting in the wake of last week's Capitol riot, but he cited adverse court rulings for his decision.

Wolf said he was saddened to step down, having planned to serve until President Donald Trump's administration ends, but "this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as acting secretary."

Wolf made no specific mention of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump protesters, which prompted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to resign.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies