Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns, joining post-riot exodus, cites court rulings challenging legality of his authority

Acting US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf has resigned amid an exodus of Cabinet members quitting in the wake of last week's Capitol riot, but he cited adverse court rulings for his decision.

Wolf said he was saddened to step down, having planned to serve until President Donald Trump's administration ends, but "this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as acting secretary."

#Breaking Per @CBSNews "Effective at 11:59 p.m. today, I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary." says @DHS_Wolf in letter pic.twitter.com/Jh56MWGwV4 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) January 11, 2021

Wolf made no specific mention of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump protesters, which prompted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to resign.

