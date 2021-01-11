‘Domestic terrorist’ or ‘mask dissident’? Dems celebrate crying man kicked off flight amid calls for blacklisting Capitol rioters

Leftists cheered an apparent victory for their side, mocking a man who was purportedly put on a no-fly list for partaking in last week's storming of the Capitol, but it turns out his crime may have been refusing to wear a mask.

Lost in the gleeful conversation was any sense of the danger that putting citizens on the no-fly list without due process can eventually get around to people of different political stripes. Lawmakers have urged the FBI and TSA to expand the nation's no-fly list to include everyone who took part in the violent pro-Trump protest at the US Capitol last Wednesday.

Also on rt.com Homeland Security Committee wants all ‘domestic terrorists’ who besieged US Capitol placed on FBI no-fly list

Left-wing observers thought they were seeing just such a case in a video that circulated Sunday on social media. It shows a distraught man walking past a boarding lounge, saying:

This is what they do to us. They kicked me off the plane. They called me a f**king terrorist, and they want to f**king ruin my life.

People who broke into the Capitol Wednesday are now learning they are on No-Fly lists pending the full investigation. They are not happy about this. pic.twitter.com/5GfHo1eVU8 — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) January 10, 2021

The scene of apparent consequences for Capitol rioters was met with cheers – and zero sympathy. “Man, you can't even break into the Capitol building wearing a Camp Auschwitz T-shirt carrying zip-ties to take hostages while shouting about hanging the vice president just before killing a cop without landing on the no-fly list anymore,” a group known as Sleeping Giants said on Twitter.

Man, you can’t even break into the Capitol building wearing a Camp Auschwitz t-shirt carrying zip ties to take hostages while shouting about hanging the Vice President just before killling a cop without landing on the no-fly list anymore. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 10, 2021

Others joined in the fun. “My favorite part is when he cries because they called him a terrorist,” lawyer Great Sarafan said. Podcast host Nick Wright quipped, “No-fly lists don't care about your feelings.”

Self-described “anti-racism educator” Tim Wise said he had no sympathy for the unidentified crying man. “Any idea what it takes for a white man to end up on the no-fly list?” he tweeted. “Yea, it doesn't happen because of a tweet.” Podcast host Nathan Bernhardt added, “Stop trying to make me think the no-fly list is good in any way.”

I have zero sympathy for this man. None. Any idea what it takes for a white man to end up on the No-Fly list? Yeah it doesn't happen because of a Tweet https://t.co/tf5uvck28x — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) January 10, 2021

TV writer Melissa Jo Peltier offered a translation of the crying man's outburst, saying the attitude of “When I break the law and am held accountable like anyone else, I am a victim,” is prevalent among “the MAGAsurrection crowd.”

But as it turned out, the happy observers may have misinterpreted the scene. Journalist Yashar Ali said that according to the woman who filmed the viral video, the man was kicked off the flight for failing to wear a mask, in violation of Covid-19 rules.

Just like the other TikTok I just quote tweeted, this has nothing to do with the US Capitol Building or no-fly lists as it relates to domestic terrorism. This man, according to the woman who filmed it, was kicked off the flight for not wearing a mask. https://t.co/dBoz18uXUd — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2021

Columnist Anthony Fisher, who said the US no-fly list is “unaccountable and unjust,” seemed to make an exception for the supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol. “Unlike most people suspected of ties to terrorism, these people actually tried to overthrow the government,” he said.

Also on rt.com Covid rule-enforcing ‘Karens,’ including HuffPost journo, threaten train passengers for not wearing masks while... drinking coffee

After it came to light that the man was perhaps merely a Covid-19 criminal, Fisher deleted his original tweet and reiterated both his opposition to the no-fly list and his condemnation of the Capitol rioters.

Deleted this because it's more likely the incident was over refusing to wear a mask rather than no-fly lists.That said, the US government's no-fly lists are unaccountable and unjust.Also, every person who violently invaded the Capitol is a legitimate criminal. pic.twitter.com/I1BDMdOwYx — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) January 10, 2021

Lawyer Owen Barcala offered a glimmer of principled thought, saying the government shouldn't be punishing people without due process. “I was against this applied to suspected terrorists, and I'm against it applied to suspected insurrectionists,” he said.

I was against this applied to suspected terrorists and I'm against it applied to suspected insurrectionists. The government should not be punishing people without due process. https://t.co/mICvggwDOT — Owen Barcala (@obarcala) January 10, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!