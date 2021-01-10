 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘I will not suffer Q people’: Alex Jones wins MSM plaudits for venting fury at QAnon in viral clip

10 Jan, 2021 16:30
Get short URL
‘I will not suffer Q people’: Alex Jones wins MSM plaudits for venting fury at QAnon in viral clip
Alex jones (left) has gone viral for a hot-take on QAnon. © Jim Bourg/ Reuters; © AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Right-wing commentator Alex Jones has blasted the QAnon conspiracy theory in his own characteristic style, creating a viral clip that quickly racked up over one million views and won the controversial pundit some unlikely praise.

As America continues to pick over the bones of Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol building, the QAnon phenomenon is coming under even greater scrutiny as blame and retribution is doled out.

The conspiracy theory, which is popular among some right-wing circles, claims that there is a vast cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles secretly operating the levers of power in the United States. Adherents long-held President Donald Trump in very high regard, believing that he was battling against the powerful predators.

On InfoWars, Jones cut-off a Q-affiliated guest and called them “full of s**t” before launching into one of the dramatic tirades that made him famous.

“Because every goddamn thing out of you people’s mouths doesn’t come true. And it’s always ‘Oh, there’s energy’ or ‘Oh, now we’re done with Trump,” Jones said, in dramatic arm-flailing fashion. 

You said he was the messiah! You said he was invincible! You said that it was all over. That they were going to Gitmo. And now that he’s part of a larger thing of Q. 

“I will not suffer your Q people after this,” Jones continued, pointing directly into the camera. “I knew what you were day one, I know what you are now, and I’m sick of it.”

Back in 2018, Jones got an early version of what President Trump experienced this week, finding himself permanently booted off many online platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.  

However, he briefly became a mainstream media darling for his QAnon hot-take, which was shared on Twitter by a host of journalists and media personalities from several major news outlets including the Washington Post and MSNBC.

“It’s been a really dark week in many ways, and laughing this hard is good for the soul,” TV anchor Chris Hayes said.

The clip of the spiel quickly racked up over 1.6 million views and thousands of shares as many enjoyed Jones’ energetic dismissal of QAnon and heralded him as an unlikely “voice of reason”.

The footage even inspired a quick remix, another medium for which Jones has become famous.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies