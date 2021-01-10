‘Hasta la vista, Donald!’: Schwarzenegger sends message to Trump over Capitol Hill debacle

Iconic Hollywood actor and outspoken Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the chorus of condemnation against Donald Trump, blasting the president over the Capitol Hill violence and sending him a Terminator-esque message.

Speaking to Bild newspaper, Schwarzenegger expressed his frustration with ongoing events in the US, accusing Trump of stirring up the unrest with his actions. The actor joined the wave of anti-Trump statements that poured after the Capitol Hill incident earlier this week.

“It makes me sad. This is not our America, this is not my America,” Schwarzenegger stated. “It’s like a grand finale to four years of craziness! People say clearly: 'Hasta la vista, Donald!' That's it, there is the door.”

His time in office has apparently changed Trump, Schwarzenegger suggested, adding that he’d never acted like that before. “I spent time with Donald. I have never seen him as he is now,” he said, before offering his trademark message to the president.

You are terminated, Mr President.

At the same time, Schwarzenegger insisted that he still believes the US to be a "wonderful" country that will be able to cope with all the damage done and the divide that endures.

The remarks are in line with earlier statements from Schwarzenegger, who has repeatedly criticized Trump's policies. Just ahead of the Capitol Hill turmoil, Schwarzenegger had penned a piece for The Economist, urging fellow Republicans to end the allegedly existing "stupid, crazy and evil" ploy by Trump to cling on power despite losing the election.

Also on rt.com Democrats 'beginning to sound like ISIS': Candace Owens hits out at calls for pro-Trump crowd to seek 'redemption'

Trump has sent mixed signals over his electoral defeat. While he has repeatedly pledged to never accept the defeat, he also promised to ensure an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!