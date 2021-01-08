Trump denounces ‘heinous attack’ on US Capitol, says he is fully committed to ‘smooth & orderly’ transition (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump has condemned rioters who stormed the US Capitol building, saying he is “outraged” by the “heinous attack” while vowing to oversee an “orderly” and “seamless” transition to a Joe Biden administration.

Trump said the protesters who forced their way into the Capitol this week had “defiled the seat of American democracy,” insisting that all involved will be punished in a video address posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders,” he said.

To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction: you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: you will pay.

The president, however, added that now is the time for “calm,” saying “tempers must be cooled” even as “emotions are high” after an “intense election.” Taking an unusually conciliatory tone after months of contesting the results of the 2020 race, Trump said he is now focused on “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” to President-elect Joe Biden.

This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.... We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family.

Rounding out the message, Trump said that serving as the commander in chief “has been the honor of my lifetime,” telling his supporters that while they may be disappointed over his electoral defeat, “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

