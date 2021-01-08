Police officer ‘dies of events stemming from Capitol riot’ – reports
The officer, who has yet to be named, died on Thursday, less than a day after the riot at the Capitol, CNN reported, citing three anonymous sources.
A US Capitol Police officer involved in the riots at the Capitol yesterday has died, according to two USCP sources— Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 7, 2021
Though the exact cause of death remains unclear, the officer is the fifth person to die as a result of Wednesday’s unrest, after one woman was fatally shot by police and three others succumbed to “medical emergencies.”Also on rt.com Moment when woman in pro-Trump crowd invading Capitol building is shot by police caught on camera (DISTURBING VIDEO)
A rally organized to protest the result of the 2020 presidential election erupted into chaos on Wednesday as demonstrators stormed the halls of the Capitol, triggering panic and a full evacuation of legislators. The occupiers remained in the building for several hours before being cleared out by law enforcement, also triggering a 6pm curfew across DC and a full National Guard deployment.