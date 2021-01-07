‘Don't dare call them protesters’: Biden brands Capitol rioters ‘domestic terrorists’ inspired by Trump's ‘contempt for law’

The pro-Trump rioters who breached and occupied the US Capitol in Washington, DC should be called domestic terrorists, US President-elect Joe Biden has said, in his strongest comments yet on the dramatic events a day prior.

Biden slammed outgoing President Donald Trump for playing a role in the “chaos,” which saw 'Stop the Steal' crowds force their way into the seat of American government on Wednesday, resulting in the temporary suspension of the congressional certification of Biden's election win.

Four people died during the incident, one of whom was shot by Capitol Police, and 68 people were arrested.

“They weren't protesters. Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists,” Biden said.

“For four years we have had a president who has made his contempt for our democracy, our constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done.”

Also on rt.com ‘Deeply troubled’ by Capitol riot, McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao resigns as Transportation Secretary

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has called for Trump to be impeached and for the Capitol police chief to be fired in the wake of Wednesday's unrest, echoed Biden's remarks in calling the rioters “terrorists.”

“The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” Pelosi added.

Several Trump administration staff and officials have resigned over Wednesday's violence at Capitol Hill, including Transport Secretary Elaine Chao.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!