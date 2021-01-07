 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Congress confirms Joe Biden as president-elect after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol building
Congress rejects GOP attempt to challenge Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania

7 Jan, 2021 08:08
Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a joint session of Congress in the Capitol in Washington. DC, January 6, 2021. Erin Schaff / Reuters © Erin Schaff / Reuters
Congress has voted down an attempt by President Trump loyalists to invalidate the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania. Lawmakers will now continue the certification process for Joe Biden’s victory.

The challenge to the results in Pennsylvania was defeated 282-138 in the House of Representatives and 92-7 in the Senate.

Congress previously rejected a similar challenge to the votes in Arizona. 

The certification of Biden’s victory continues, as the members of both chambers have reconvened for a joint session.

A group of GOP lawmakers have been trying to stall the process by arguing that they cannot trust the results in some of the states.

The Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, urged his colleagues not to object to the election results, which have already been certified in all states.

McConnell said he believed no other states’ votes would be challenged.

Vice President Mike Pence said he would not block the certification by Congress.

