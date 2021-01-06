‘Isn’t that interesting?’: Fox host jokes as TITANIC theme song plays in background of pro-Trump march

The choice of music at a massive pro-Trump march in Washington, DC has raised eyebrows, as Fox News host Steve Doocy awkwardly pointed out that organizers were playing the theme song from the movie ‘Titanic’.

As Fox News reported on the ‘March to Save America’ live from DC, Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – the theme song from James Cameron’s 1997 movie ‘Titanic’, based on the ship of the same name that sank after hitting an iceberg in 1912 – could be heard playing in the background.

lol steve doocy called it "interesting" that the crybaby trump protest in dc was playing "the theme song to the titanic" pic.twitter.com/NDZlnMk56G — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 6, 2021

Back in the Fox News studio, Doocy awkwardly quipped, “The theme song to the Titanic. Isn’t that interesting?”

Many of the other songs that could be heard from the event were also somber in nature, with the playlist including Pink Floyd’s ‘Brain Damage’, Elton John’s ‘Funeral for a Friend’, and ‘Candle in the Wind’ – which, as one liberal activist noted, is a “song about an untimely death.”

Social media users mocked the event’s choice of music, calling it an appropriate metaphor for the long list of defeats that Trump and the Republican Party have experienced recently, including the party’s projected Senate runoff loss this week, where both contending Democrats have declared victories.

Not a joke: The loudspeakers at the "Overturn the Election" rally are playing the Titanic theme song. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 6, 2021

Do we think they know what happened to the titanic or no? https://t.co/EavCvzuEjq — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 6, 2021

“Whoever is in charge of the music is being either quite dumb or very subversive,”observed Mother Jones DC bureau chief and MSNBC analyst David Corn.

The march is serving as a final-hour effort by Trump supporters to lobby for the overturning of the 2020 US presidential election results, which the Electoral College officially certified for Joe Biden in December.

Many activists – and even the president himself – have been pinning their hopes on Vice President Mike Pence to block the confirmation of Biden, though Pence reportedly told Trump that he is powerless to change the results.

