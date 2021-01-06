 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Trump supporters berate Mitt Romney, brand him ‘traitor’ on packed flight to DC

6 Jan, 2021 10:41
Get short URL
WATCH: Trump supporters berate Mitt Romney, brand him ‘traitor’ on packed flight to DC
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / George Frey
Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was harangued by a group of angry Trump loyalists, who branded him a “traitor,” while catching a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, DC.

Video uploaded to social media on Tuesday purports to show the 73-year-old senator being confronted both while waiting to board the plane and while seated in the cabin.

In the first clip, a woman confronts the former 2012 GOP presidential nominee, who is seated at a gate in Salt Lake City airport. The woman asks why he is refusing to support President Trump’s challenge of the election results, while calling Romney “a joke” and a “disgusting shame.”

Romney urges the woman to put on a mask before gathering his things and fleeing to another part of the airport. 

Romney did not endorse Trump's 2020 re-election bid, and he later claimed he did not vote for the outgoing president either. 

In the second clip, a group of passengers begins chanting “Traitor!” and “Resign Mitt!” as they are seated in the cabin.

“We wanna know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden. Your constituents wanna know why you are not going to certify the electoral college,” one woman can be heard shouting.

“Mitt Romney, you don't listen to your constituents,” she continued.

Romney previously criticized an investigation into Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's son, by the Senate Homeland Security Commission. 

Hunter Biden had a position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president to Barack Obama. He is currently in the spotlight over alleged shady dealings in both Ukraine and China, as well as a subject of an ongoing federal investigation into alleged tax improprieties.

Romney has also opposed efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election by some members of the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, thousands of Trump supporters have also flown to Washington, DC to attend large ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies, held on the premise that the US election was somehow rigged amid allegations of widespread voter fraud, on Wednesday. 

A group of Senate Republicans, led by Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, plan to challenge the election results on Wednesday, as Congress gathers to certify Biden’s victory following weeks of court cases and legal challenges.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies