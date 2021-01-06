 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dr. Dre hospitalized in intensive care after brain aneurysm, but reassures fans he’s ‘doing great’ & will ‘be home soon’

6 Jan, 2021 05:08
FILE PHOTO: Rapper and music producer Dr. Dre attends the unveiling for the star of rapper Ice Cube on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. ©  Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
American rap legend Dr. Dre assured fans that he is “doing great” and would soon return home after he was rushed to the hospital with a brain aneurysm in Los Angeles earlier this week.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” Dre – born Andre Young – wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night.

I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

The entertainer was rushed by ambulance to LA’s Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Monday after suffering the aneurysm, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the abnormal swelling of a blood vessel, TMZ and Pitchfork reported independently. Dre was said to be “lucid” and “stable” in a Cedars intensive care unit before taking to Instagram to update his status.

Giants in the hip hop and sports worlds weighed in to cheer the rapper’s recovery, drawing comments from the likes of Ice Cube and LL Cool J, as well as NBA stars ‘Magic’ Johnson and Dwyane Wade, among others.

