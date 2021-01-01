 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Teachers Union leader pushing against reopening schools because it's unsafe posts pics from Puerto Rico vacation

1 Jan, 2021 21:51
©  REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A teacher who sits on the executive board of the Chicago Teachers Union posted images of herself enjoying the sun while vacationing in Puerto Rico, despite saying it’s not safe to reopen schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarah Chambers, who is also an area vice president, was calling this week for special education teachers not to return to work on Monday, claiming remote learning remains the safest path forward for education.

While tweeting these messages, however, Chambers was also posting maskless pictures of her sun-bathing vacation in Puerto Rico.

“Spending the last day of 2020 by the poolside,” she captioned one photo with. In other posts, she talked about possibly going to a restaurant to enjoy seafood too.

Chambers claimed it is fine for her to travel because she previously had Covid and then tested negative and consulted her doctor before the trip.

However, she quickly locked her Instagram account as soon as her posts began earning backlash.

RT
©  Sarah4Justice Instagram

“The BS never ends,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in response to news of Chambers’ actions.

The Chicago Board of Education voted earlier this month to resume some in-person classes, but the Chicago Teachers Union has been staunchly opposed to the potential transition.

“This is the most difficult time. Transmission is highest. It’s dark and cold. People are indoors and the holidays are coming, so there’s going to be a lot of transmission,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in response to the vote. 

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Janice Jackson countered that parents are demanding an end to remote learning and vaccinations for teachers could be starting within the next couple of months.

