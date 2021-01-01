Teachers Union leader pushing against reopening schools because it's unsafe posts pics from Puerto Rico vacation

A teacher who sits on the executive board of the Chicago Teachers Union posted images of herself enjoying the sun while vacationing in Puerto Rico, despite saying it’s not safe to reopen schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarah Chambers, who is also an area vice president, was calling this week for special education teachers not to return to work on Monday, claiming remote learning remains the safest path forward for education.

Sign the petition to continue to work remote, to be safe! The news is in Lori’s pocket like always! We’ve had so many family members die already, even remote. 50% of my staff, working in the building got Covid, imagine how many would die with reopening!https://t.co/273FeU9CiL — Sarah4Justice (@Sarah4Justice) January 1, 2021

When texting family members of my students, “Happy New Years!” Multiple students’ parents texted back that their family members had died over break.This pandemic is no joke you all. #StayRemoteUntilItsSafe — Sarah4Justice (@Sarah4Justice) January 1, 2021

While tweeting these messages, however, Chambers was also posting maskless pictures of her sun-bathing vacation in Puerto Rico.

“Spending the last day of 2020 by the poolside,” she captioned one photo with. In other posts, she talked about possibly going to a restaurant to enjoy seafood too.

Also on rt.com Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines? ‘Everything is on the table,’ says Dr. Fauci

Chambers claimed it is fine for her to travel because she previously had Covid and then tested negative and consulted her doctor before the trip.

However, she quickly locked her Instagram account as soon as her posts began earning backlash.

“The BS never ends,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in response to news of Chambers’ actions.

I don’t want to work, I just want to bang on the drums all day https://t.co/onherVP0r8 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 1, 2021

Outrageous. The left is playing politics with our schools. https://t.co/M8GTRoJppD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 1, 2021

The Chicago Board of Education voted earlier this month to resume some in-person classes, but the Chicago Teachers Union has been staunchly opposed to the potential transition.

“This is the most difficult time. Transmission is highest. It’s dark and cold. People are indoors and the holidays are coming, so there’s going to be a lot of transmission,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in response to the vote.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Janice Jackson countered that parents are demanding an end to remote learning and vaccinations for teachers could be starting within the next couple of months.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!