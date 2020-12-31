McConnell's home address or guillotine: Twitter has ideas about what Bernie should have shown during Senate plea for $2,000 checks

Those $2,000 paychecks may not materialize, but they may be good for a few bitter laughs. The internet had plenty of creative ideas about what Bernie Sanders should have used as a prop instead of Trump tweets during Senate speech.

The Vermont senator is one of the most vocal advocates for raising the $600 direct stimulus checks to $2,000, a proposal that seems on its way to be buried in a non-vote on the Senate floor. On Wednesday, he delivered an impassioned speech before fellow legislators, using tweets from Donald Trump backing the raise in a bid to sway the Republican majority.

“We have a very unlikely ally in President Trump,” Sanders said as an aide put a sign on display. “So on this issue, amazingly enough, the president of the United States is right.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unfazed by this and other arguments. He said the Senate will not be “bullied” into action and simply refused to take a vote on the bill which was previously passed by the Democrat-controlled House.

The unsurprising outcome may be a disappointment for many Americans, but some found a silver lining – at least the hearing produced a new easily memeable image of Bernie.

internetwhat is bernie’s argument for raising the checks to $2,000?lets see your proposals pic.twitter.com/WHuxVvD8JR — shoe (@shoe0nhead) December 30, 2020

McConnell naturally became the target of some crude and at times incendiary jokes.

Others foreshadowed a bad end to US politicians detached from their voters – in the spirit of head-rolling experiences brought about to French nobles courtesy of Madame Guillotine.

A few creators took potshots at Sanders himself.

Fuck arguments for stimulus checks, we're seizing the means of production. pic.twitter.com/0ZWe5q42Xp — cuckfapitalism (@HMUBeats) December 31, 2020

And many others fantasized what unexpected arguments the Republicans could find convincing: cute or culinary.

What did he mean by this? pic.twitter.com/AZ8l5VtqJL — Doctor Professor Garlic (@garlicredd) December 30, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!