Newly-elected GOP Congressman Luke Letlow dies from Covid-19 at 41

Republican politician from Louisiana Luke Letlow has passed away while fighting Covid-19 at the age of 41. He was elected to Congress earlier this month.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” Letlow’s spokesperson, Andrew Bautsch, said in a statement, confirming the politician’s death.

“Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress,” Louisiana’s congressional delegation said.

Letlow, who was about to take office in January, was admitted to a hospital in Monroe, Louisiana on December 19 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was moved to a hospital in Shreveport on December 23 and placed in an intensive care unit.

G.E. Ghali, a senior official at the hospital, told reporters at the time that Letlow’s condition was “stable,” and he was receiving Remdesivir and steroids as part of his treatment.

Letlow was elected to Congress in a runoff election on December 5, beating fellow Republican Lance Harris. He was due to be sworn in on Monday in Washington.

Also on rt.com Colorado reports 1st confirmed US case of Britain’s fast-spreading Covid-19 strain, that sparked travel bans & lockdown

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!