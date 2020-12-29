 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

New Hampshire man wanted for allegedly hitting hotel worker in the face with GLASS VASE after she asked him to put on mask

29 Dec, 2020 13:49
Get short URL
New Hampshire man wanted for allegedly hitting hotel worker in the face with GLASS VASE after she asked him to put on mask
Screenshots © Twitter / @mht_nh_police
Police in Manchester, NH are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a hotel worker, as she asked him to wear a face mask. He threw a glass vase at the woman, hitting her in the face as he stormed out of the lobby.

The alleged assault happened on the evening of December 8 at a Holiday Inn Express, but the suspected was publicly identified by the police only on Monday. He is a 23-year-old from Manchester named Ayuen Leek, law enforcement said, posting the suspect's photo.

The man allegedly showed up at the hotel lobby several times over the day without a mask, and each time but the last put one on when asked. His final visit ended with him picking up a glass vase and throwing it at a hotel employee, before running from the lobby, according to footage of the incident released earlier. The video shows the vase hitting the woman before falling to the ground and shattering into pieces.

The worker, who was not identified in the latest update, said Leek yelled and swore at her after she asked him to wear a mask. She said she asked him to leave and was hit in the face in response. The police said they have secured an arrest warrant for Leek, who is wanted for felony second degree assault.

Judging by local media reports, in 2015, a man called Ayuen Leek, then 18, was charged with robbery and second degree assault after allegedly snatching a wallet from a man and running away. The victim reportedly caught up with him shortly afterwards, and was hurt in the ensuing fight.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies