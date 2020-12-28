Fauci's army of defenders rise up after Rubio says that Covid-19 hero LIED about masks & herd immunity

As Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) learned the hard way, Dr. Anthony Fauci has apparently ascended into the rarefied air of mainstream-media reverence where criticism is off limits and allegations of wrongdoing must be crushed.

“Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March,” Rubio tweeted on Sunday. “Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity.”

It isn't just him. Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn't know what's good for them so they need to be tricked into doing the right thing.

Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunityIt isn’t just himMany in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know “what’s good for them” so they need to be tricked into “doing the right thing” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 27, 2020

The tweet came after Fauci admitted in a New York Times interview earlier this month that he purposely changed his estimates of how many Americans will need to be inoculated against Covid-19 to achieve herd immunity, partly to manipulate public opinion. And when pressed in July as to why he had told Americans in March that it wasn't helpful for the general public to wear masks, he said, “Back then, the critical issue was to save the masks for the people who really needed them because it was felt that there was a shortage of masks.”

And yet, when Rubio pointed those things out, members of the media pounced. “Marco Rubio is casting doubt on the expert that has guided America through the Covid crisis while the president that Rubio continues to support has spread lies and conspiracies about the virus,” MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin said.

Marco Rubio is casting doubt on the expert that has guided America through the COVID crisis while the president that Rubio continues to support has spread lies and conspiracies about the virus. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 27, 2020

Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast suggested that Rubio was being hypocritical by juxtaposing his comments about Fauci with a picture of him being injected with a Covid-19 vaccine.

But journalist Noah Blum pointed out that there was no contradiction between Rubio's actions and words. “Fauci copped to doing both those things for the reasons Rubio says,” Blum tweeted. “How does that make getting the vaccine hypocritical? An extremely lame attempt at a dunk.”

Fauci copped to doing both those things for the reasons Rubio says. How does that make getting the vaccine hypocritical? An extremely lame attempt at a dunk. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 27, 2020

Podcast host and Daily Beast contributor Erin Ryan joined in the defense of Fauci, asking Rubio, “How are you not just completely tired of yourself yet.”

Edward-Isaac Dovere, a writer for the Atlantic, attacked Rubio by changing what he said. Rubio got the vaccine himself, then said Fauci is overstating the need for vaccinations, Dovere tweeted. As podcast host Stephen Miller, Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross and Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Christmas all pointed out to Dovere, Rubio made no such claim.

“Hey Fauci admitted lying about herd immunity percentages.”“Oh so you want less people vaccinated?” - @IsaacDovere This is a rotten brain. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2020

What are you taking about? Rubio is talking about Fauci openly admitting he misled the public about the herd immunity threshold. https://t.co/K53uIafugw — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 27, 2020

“Many have told Dovere he distorted Rubio's statement,” independent journalist Glenn Greenwald said. “It's obvious, but he'll leave it up. The Atlantic is a liberal magazine whose readers hate Rubio. The prevailing media standard: If you affirm your readers' ideology, there are no editorial standards. Anything goes.”

Many have told @IsaacDovere he distorted Rubio’s statement. It’s obvious. But he’ll leave it up.The Atlantic is a liberal magazine, whose readers hate Rubio. The prevailing media standard: if you affirm your readers’ ideology, there are no editorial standards. Anything goes. pic.twitter.com/qf6hwgpw2Q — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 27, 2020

