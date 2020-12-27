 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Wait! We actually love the anime community’: Arizona GOP in hot water on Twitter after vow to block users with ‘anime avatars’

27 Dec, 2020 09:21
Get short URL
‘Wait! We actually love the anime community’: Arizona GOP in hot water on Twitter after vow to block users with ‘anime avatars’
FILE PHOTO: Cosplayers at a costume event, 2019. © Reuters / Jean-Paul Pelissier
The Arizona Republican Party has been forced to proclaim its admiration of Japanese animation fans after getting mocked and roasted online for threatening to block Twitter accounts with anime avatars.

The trouble started on Sunday, after the Arizona GOP Twitter account announced its “new policy” of blocking people on social media. They promised to block everyone “whose accounts were created in or after November 2020, use Anime avatars, have fewer than 25 followers, and spam reply our tweets.”

It was not clear what prompted the group’s warning. However, the Arizona Republicans said they were not “big fans of bots.”

The tweet instantly drew mockery from anime fans and other Twitter users. Many posted images from anime and manga, and related fan art, some of which was NSFW.

“Refusing anime? It's the last bastion of right wing thought,” a person joked. Another wrote that, by dissing anime fans, the state’s GOP grandees were “cutting themselves off from at least half of young, right-wing people.”

Twitter users argued that singling out anime avatars was akin to “discrimination” and wondered what was the GOP policy on the avatars from The Simpsons show.

After realizing that they had “triggered some folks,” the Arizona GOP quickly clarified that a Twitter account had to “meet ALL of the criteria listed below to be blocked.” At the same time, they suggested that the small number of friends and the love for anime “might have something in common.”

This ham-fisted explanation prompted another round of ridicule online, accompanied with anime gifs.

A person identifying as “political right” argued that targeting anime fans is “not going to go down well” for Republicans if they wish to “keep being popular.”

The Arizona GOP Twitter account replied yet again, this time writing “we love the Anime community.”

It was not the first time anime has been dragged into American politics. In 2016, political strategist Rick Wilson, who co-founded the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, claimed on MSNBC that most alt-right Trump supporters were “childless single men who masturbate to anime.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies