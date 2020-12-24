 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
In last-ditch attempt UK and EU agree post-Brexit trade deal after 11 months of deadlock
HomeUSA News

Biden says he’s ‘unlikely’ to cancel $50,000 in student debt, dispelling notion of leading ‘most progressive’ administration

24 Dec, 2020 14:09
Get short URL
Biden says he’s ‘unlikely’ to cancel $50,000 in student debt, dispelling notion of leading ‘most progressive’ administration
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden enters the room followed by Vice President- elect Kamala Harris and their nominee for secretary of education, Miguel Cardona in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 23, 2020. © Reuters / Leah Millis
US President-elect Joe Biden will not go out of his way to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt by executive action amid the pandemic, ignoring calls from some of the top Democrats to do so.

While speaking to journalists on Wednesday Biden prefaced his response to the student loan forgiveness plan by saying: “I’m going to get in trouble for saying this.” He then went on to call the idea of canceling it via executive powers “pretty questionable,” adding, “I’m unsure of that. I’d be unlikely to do that.”

The president-elect’s comment appears to be an outright dismissal of the plan championed by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and also Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) in the House.

The former vice president appears to have correctly assumed he was going to receive backlash for his comment. After reading it, Twitter users were already becoming disappointed with the administration that before the election was often described as having “the most progressive platform.”

“The awkward moment when we have a better chance of getting Trump to cancel student debt than Biden,” one person quipped, referring to the fact that Biden was supposedly going to be a left-wing replacement for Donald Trump.

Before telling journalists he disagreed with Warren and Schumer, during the same press event Biden spoke in favor of canceling $10,000 in student debt amid the pandemic.

Biden’s rejection of progressive executive action came after earlier this month his virtual meeting with US civil rights leaders made headlines for similar reasons. During the sit-down, the president-elect was uninterested in the idea of using executive action to alleviate racial justice issues and dismissed concerns around a perceived lack of African-American representation in his cabinet.

Also on rt.com Biden picks ‘social justice’ teacher for education secretary, ahead of expectations of Trump’s ‘critical race theory’ ban reversal

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies