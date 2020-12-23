WATCH: Fargo police seeking axe-wielding man who attacked N. Dakota senator’s office

Fargo Police have identified and are tracking down a masked suspect who was filmed vandalizing North Dakota Senator John Hoeven’s office with an axe in an apparent act of vandalism/political statement.

Disturbing CCTV footage shared by police purports to show the brazen daylight attack at the senator’s office in downtown Fargo shortly after 9am Monday morning.

Fargo Police have reportedly identified the masked suspect, though he has yet to be named publicly, and the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office will now consider charges after the aggressive act of vandalism and apparent intimidation.

The man was filmed casually walking away after unleashing hell on the senator’s door.

Many online wondered why no one called the police after seeing a man walking around carrying an axe in town, while others applauded his rage against the establishment.

“Let us know how to send him a polite thank you card for his community service. Always good to see young people take some initiative for some positive change in our local communities,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“I have to go through metal detectors at the tax assessors...no security at a senator's office?” questioned another user on social media.

Some claimed the man simply “wanted to axe the senator a question…”

Others seized the opportunity to deride the government's recently approved coronavirus stimulus package which amounts to $600 per citizen in need.

“I don't know if $600 is gonna cover damages....”

