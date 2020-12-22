 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Huge fireballs rip through NY sky after truck overturns spilling PROPANE tanks on expressway

22 Dec, 2020 09:47
Screenshot: © Twitter / @springdrops
A truck carrying hundreds of propane tanks overturned on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) in the early hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in a series of massive explosions which echoed throughout the surrounding area.

Multiple fireballs ripped through the sky, shutting down both westbound lanes of the LIE for several hours, as emergency services scrambled to contain the blaze, which was captured by numerous eyewitnesses from nearby apartment buildings and passing cars.

Amazingly the driver managed to escape with only minor injuries, reportedly refusing medical treatment at the scene. 

Explosions boomed through the surrounding apartment blocks and boroughs as flames and smoke filled the surrounding sky, though no evacuation orders were issued.

