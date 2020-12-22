WATCH: Huge fireballs rip through NY sky after truck overturns spilling PROPANE tanks on expressway

A truck carrying hundreds of propane tanks overturned on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) in the early hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in a series of massive explosions which echoed throughout the surrounding area.

Multiple fireballs ripped through the sky, shutting down both westbound lanes of the LIE for several hours, as emergency services scrambled to contain the blaze, which was captured by numerous eyewitnesses from nearby apartment buildings and passing cars.

Amazingly the driver managed to escape with only minor injuries, reportedly refusing medical treatment at the scene.

Explosions boomed through the surrounding apartment blocks and boroughs as flames and smoke filled the surrounding sky, though no evacuation orders were issued.

Massive accident, fire and explosion on LIE near Rego Park, Queens @ABC7NYpic.twitter.com/fj6Yps2hQl — arch (@thearchofaorta) December 22, 2020 I’m safe, this seems to be across the highway and I have my bug out bag if I have to evacuate but WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/o8mhKO57re — God Rest Ye Merry Nellamen (@Nellachronism) December 22, 2020 Here's a video. You can hear the explosion. I can't see clear what kind of car from my side. I am sure people from the building across may have better shot. pic.twitter.com/iCB0BovEzO — lm (@springdrops) December 22, 2020

