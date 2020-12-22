 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Move on,’ televangelist Pat Robertson urges Trump, gets mocked for saying God told him Trump would beat Biden

22 Dec, 2020 09:05
Donald Trump and Pat Robertson at a campaign event in Virginia Beach, Virginia, February 2016. © Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Influential televangelist Pat Robertson has advised Donald Trump to “move on” from trying to overturn the results of the election. He was instantly ridiculed online for saying back in October that God told him Trump would win.

“I had prayed and hoped that there might be some better solution, but… I think it’s all over,” Robertson said on his show The 700 Club on the Christian Broadcast Network. 

“I think the Electoral College has spoken. I think the Biden corruption has not totally been brought to fruition, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Electoral College, and I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to move in to do anything,” the preacher told the audience. “So just keep your eyes on the future.”

Robertson said it would be “a mistake” for Trump to run again in 2024, suggesting that former South Carolina governor and former US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, would be a better option for the GOP.

“You know, with all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does,” Robertson stated about Trump. “It would be well to say, ’You’ve had your day. It’s time to move on.”

Robertson’s words were seen by many online as another example of Trump’s strong backer now bailing on the president and throwing him “under the bus” by acknowledging his election defeat to Joe Biden.

“Uh-oh, Donnie!” Star Trek actor and frequent Trump critic, George Takei, tweeted.

Another wrote, it was “pretty amazing that #PatRobertson is a voice of reason right now.”

Trump’s supporters, meanwhile, blasted the conservative preacher for being “spineless.”

Similar accusations had been earlier hurled at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden after the Electoral College voted for the Democrat over Trump on December 14.

Robertson’s stance was ridiculed by some because in October he claimed to have received a revelation from God that Trump was going to be reelected “without question,” and his victory would be “a given.”

“Did he admit that god was wrong tho?” a person wrote online.

“For someone all knowing and powerful god sure does make is minions backpedal a lot,” another said.

