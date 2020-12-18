‘Where do you get ideas, Nazi Germany?’ Andrew Yang eviscerated after backing digital vaccine certificates

Tech entrepreneur-turned-political-candidate Andrew Yang has suggested the use of digital vaccination certificates to speed the reopening of society – a suggestion his followers swatted down with copious Nazi references.

Yang asked his followers if there was a way for “someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated – like a bar code they can download to their phone” on Twitter on Friday, reasoning that it was “tough to have mass gatherings like concerts or ballgames” without such intrusive technology.

Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated - like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

Several such apps are already in the works, including the Rockefeller Foundation-sponsored CommonPass, which several international airline bodies have championed as key to resuming ‘normal’ travel. Individual countries have also considered adopting “health passports” for residents who receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Social media users weren’t having the idea, however. “Yeah, something like that really doesn’t work well in a free society,” one user deadpanned.

Here's an idea, you should get barcoded first and let us all know how it is — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) December 18, 2020

Just 15 days, not a big deal...Just wear the mask, not a big deal...Just don't see family, not a big deal...Just cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas, not a big deal...Just get the vaccine, not a big deal...Just be ostracized if you don't submit, not a big deal...etc. https://t.co/rI3jjzLEhh — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 18, 2020

Some sarcastically went along with Yang’s suggestion, playing it out to its (il)logical conclusion.

How about we just tattoo the barcode on our arm. Or perhaps a microchip under the skin that has all our medical records we just wave over a scanner.Love ya dude. But I think this is a dangerous direction — m D (@ImMatthew_Davis) December 18, 2020

We can make them wear special armbands with 'SAFE' printed on them. Then anyone who doesn't wear one can be herded into special 'unsafe' designated areas.Fool proof. — Samuel Hall (@Samuel_Hall11) December 18, 2020

“Might want to rethink this one before running for mayor of the city with the largest concentration of Jewish population in the country,” one commenter pointed out, referencing Yang’s exploratory campaign for Mayor of New York City.

Indeed, many got a distinct Third Reich vibe from the idea of carrying around a barcode…

Dude.Where do you get your ideas? 1930's Germany?Seriously. — Roof Korean (@RoofKorean7) December 18, 2020

Just have them get a tattoo on their arm! pic.twitter.com/qZI8Ij0DPb — BenBC🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) December 18, 2020

…while others likened it to the “mark of the beast.”

That's when things start getting Biblical and the real fun begins... — Jeannemoji 🌊🌊🌊🚣‍♀️🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@_Ninja_MOM_) December 18, 2020

We could put a mark in their hand or forehead? — King Angry Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) December 18, 2020

Even many who favored such an app argued it would just prevent the already-hesitant from getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Brilliant idea that will really make those paranoid people more likely to get the vaccine. SMDH. Are you paying attention to what is happening out in the real world Andrew? — preising (@preising) December 18, 2020

Anti-vaxxers are literally falsely claiming the vaccine has a tracking device so they won't take it, and you want to go and even suggest this? We live in a world of right wing extremists who refuse to wear masks and are spreading the virus. Enough damage has been done already. — David Badash (@davidbadash) December 18, 2020

More than half of Americans have said they’re disinclined to get the experimental Covid-19 jab, citing the rapid development and safety concerns. While the US – as well as the UK and several other countries – approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this month, its rollout is rapidly turning into a PR nightmare, with fainting nurses and allergic reactions being shared online. Worse, some pharma companies have admitted it’s not clear if a vaccine prevents transmission of the virus – and not just makes infection less severe – and it’s not publicized how long its effects are supposed to last.

While most countries have stressed they do not plan to make the jab mandatory, various health policy officials have hinted it will be a requirement to travel, attend public events, or even work outside the home. US corona czar Anthony Fauci and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates have long floated the idea of vaccine certificates as a prerequisite for opening up society, while the media establishment has dismissed all privacy and health concerns as conspiracy theories.

