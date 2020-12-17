Election integrity watchdog to sue Facebook’s Zuckerberg for using ‘dark money’ to fund ‘massive’ fraud

Mark Zuckerberg poured cash into an “ecosystem” that caused widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential contest, election integrity watchdog the Amistad Project has alleged. The group will file suit against the Facebook CEO.

The lawsuit, based on a report authored by the organization, will claim that Zuckerberg used $500 million of “dark money” to unlawfully tip the scales in battleground states that Democrat Joe Biden won by narrow margins, said Mark Serrano, a Trump 2020 campaign adviser who runs a communications firm that handles media relations for the Amistad Project. The lawsuit is expected to be filed by today in the District Court for the District of Columbia and will cover alleged election irregularities that took place in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia.

NEW lawsuit will be filed against Zuckerberg dark money that enabled the fraud in key states.@PhillDKline@ThomasMoreSocpic.twitter.com/yuTN2ilufb — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) December 16, 2020

According to Serrano, the legal complaint takes aim at “the ecosystem” that caused “fraud on a massive level to take place” during the 2020 contest. He accused Zuckerberg of using his vast financial resources and influence to undermine the presidential election in the months leading up to, and continuing after, November 3.

A billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, was allowed in the counting room because he funded it, and the American people were kicked out.

The lawsuit announcement coincided with the release of a report by the Amistad Project which outlines how Zuckerberg allegedly used private funding to “improperly” influence the election outcome.

BIG TECH.💻🚨"Funded by HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of dollars from FACEBOOK founder Mark Zuckerberg & other high-tech interests, activist orgs. created a two-tiered election system..."This is "contrary to both federal law & state election plans" according to SCATHING new report.🔻 pic.twitter.com/jDGmeqgd3g — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 16, 2020

Amistad Project director Phill Kline said during a press conference on Wednesday that Zuckerberg funneled huge amounts of money into charities and nonprofits that lobbied officials and carried out other partisan activities that impacted the 2020 results.

“He paid for election judges, purchased drop boxes, contrary to state laws,” Kline said, adding that Zuckerberg’s money “purchased machines – Dominion and otherwise – and Zuckerberg’s funding was contributed to Secretaries of State.”

This injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the election by Zuckerberg and others “violated state election laws and resulted in an unequal distribution of funding that deprived voters of both due process and equal protection,” according to a press release issued by the Amistad Project.

The group, part of conservative constitutional litigation organization the Thomas More Society, has been involved in several lawsuits alleging voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 contest. They filed a motion in support of the unsuccessful lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Supreme Court, which accused four battleground states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – of violating election laws. The Supreme Court rejected the suit, citing a “lack of standing.”

Joe Biden was declared president-elect by the Electoral College on Monday, but US President Donald Trump and his allies continue to argue that the Democrats’ victory is illegitimate due to large-scale fraud.

