Candace Owens brands Fauci and Bill Gates ‘evil’, claims big pharma is ‘wrought with corruption’ in Twitter attack

16 Dec, 2020 17:10
© Global Look Press/Ron Sachs/CNP/AdMedia
Right-wing firebrand, political commentator and outspoken conservative Candace Owens has once again created a furious squabble online after declaring Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates “evil.”

Never one to shy away from controversy, the author and activist called US coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates “evil” while stating that the pharmaceutical industry is “wrought with corruption,” in a pot-stirring Twitter broadside.

“Dr. Fauci is evil. Bill Gates is evil. The pharmaceutical industry is wrought with corruption and pure evil,” the 31-year-old wrote to her 2.8 million followers. The message clearly struck a chord with many, as it quickly accrued some 23,000 retweets and 116,000 likes.

Owens previously vowed that she will “under no circumstances” take any coronavirus vaccine, “Ever. No matter what,” she wrote back in April. 

Unsurprisingly, the comments also unleashed a storm of objections as thousands of commenters registered their disagreement with Owens’ message. The hot take even drew criticism among some of her self-professed supporters. 

Some of Owens’ fans claimed that in this instance they were “shocked anyone can ever take her seriously” when she posts these types of comments. Others blasted her for criticizing medical staff and “spreading conspiracy theories” by her opponents. 

However, many others expressed support for the controversial views.

