Rand Paul’s message to Biden: Keep same attorney on Hunter's case if you want us to believe investigation is ‘fair’ and ‘honest’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) has said Joe Biden should keep US attorneys in place currently investigating his son Hunter, otherwise he will signal that “from the beginning, this is not going to be an honest administration.”

One of Joe Biden’s first decisions as president could be deciding what to do about an investigation into his son Hunter’s “tax affairs” out of the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

Paul believes Biden’s ultimate decision will set precedent for how the rest of his time in office is viewed.

Also on rt.com Like Obama, like Trump: Biden embraces Goldman Sachs bankers after Electoral College win

“If Biden wants us to believe that this is going to be a fair, honest investigation into his son,” Paul told Newsmax, “he should leave that US Attorney in place and let them complete the investigation.”

“Typically,” the senator said, such US Attorneys are replaced by incoming presidents, but the situation with Biden’s son should be treated as a special case.

“If Biden fires [the attorney] and puts in his own person to investigate his son, then we’re going to know from the beginning that this is not going to be an honest administration,” the senator concluded.

.@RandPaul tells @EmmaRechenberg "I think that if Biden wants us to believe that this is going to be a fair, honest investigation into his son, he should leave that US Attorney in place." https://t.co/VlT7z8drtOpic.twitter.com/SJD0DFtV5C — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 15, 2020

Paul has previously said he believes Joe Biden has “not been honest with the American people” when he’s claimed to know nothing about his son’s business dealings.

A 2017 email allegedly written and sent by Hunter Biden shows him referring to his father as an “office mate” and requesting a set of keys for him to an office building in Washington DC.

Hunter Biden admitted through a statement last week that he had become aware of an investigation into his “tax affairs.” Joe Biden has not directly commented on the matter, but said he’s “proud” of his son.

Also on rt.com NBC News reports evidence of alleged Hunter Biden corruption, gets flooded with excuses why it’s not newsworthy

This follows allegations based around a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden and contained materials suggesting his father was aware and involved with foreign business dealings while he was vice president, something he has always denied.

Outgoing Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly kept federal probes into Hunter Biden quiet in the weeks leading up to the election, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, despite the numerous accusations against him.

President Trump announced Barr’s resignation this week. He has previously suggested Barr could have known about the alleged Hunter Biden corruption since last year and said he had been a “big disappointment” following the Journal report.

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!