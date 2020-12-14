As Electoral College votes Biden in, Michigan plays alternate ‘black’ national anthem, but keeps out alternate electors

Democrat electors in Michigan had the ‘Black National Anthem’ performed ahead of casting their votes for Joe Biden, as state police prevented Republican ‘alternate’ electors from entering the capitol.

Electoral Colleges across the US met on Monday to formally vote for president, following the November 3 election. Biden was declared winner in Michigan, over objections of President Donald Trump and the GOP, alleging voter fraud and other irregularities.

The Democrat electors that convened were told to remain standing for the US national anthem – as well as the “Black National Anthem,” Breitbart News reported, showing a segment from the official video feed of the performance.

"Please remain standing for the National Anthem — and the Black National Anthem..." pic.twitter.com/vzkcgKeULM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 14, 2020

The song in question is ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing,’ written in 1900 and set to music in 1905. In 1919, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) described it as the “negro national hymn.” A portion of it was recited at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009, and it was performed at the opening ceremonies of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016.

More recently, it was played at NASCAR races and NFL football games after the summer of riots, as the sports leagues pledged to do more about ‘racial justice’ in the US.

As this was going on, Michigan state police barred Republican “alternate electors” from gaining entry to the capitol in Lansing, telling them the actual electors were already inside and that the building was under heightened security over “credible threats of violence.”

The “threats” in question may have been divined from comments made by Republican state representative Gary Eisen, who spoke of a “historic event” that would “be all over the news later on.”

Democrats were outraged. The newly elected leader of state house Democrats Donna Lasinski said that “shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters” have resulted in a “dangerous, hostile atmosphere,”WOOD-TV reported on Sunday.

Republicans responded by stripping Eisen of his committee assignments and condemning his remarks. The 16 Democrat electors were given police protection.

