Nashville nurse killer identified as 21-yo black man, who once tried to shoot his own family when granny woke him for school

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. The 21-year-old has a record of criminal violence stretching back to early years (and a background some mainstream media seem reluctant to publish).

Kaufman, a 26-year-old ICU nurse, was gunned down on December 3 as she was driving to St. Thomas West Hospital to work an evening shift. On Friday, Nashville police reported that they had taken into custody a suspect in the murder, 21-year-old Devaunte L. Hill. He had “implicated himself” during an interview after being arrested, they said, without providing details.

Metropolitan Nashville Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an ICU nurse who was found shot dead in her car on a Tennessee interstate last week. https://t.co/7W1dNV1hMG — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 11, 2020

The police believe they have a strong case against Hill after finding a handgun that was a complete match to three shell casings recovered from the murder scene on I-440 highway. A lab test of the weapon was rushed to confirm that it was the murder weapon. The suspect’s phone also places him in the vicinity of the location on the night when Kaufman was killed.

Man arrested for fatally shooting Tennessee nurse on her way to work https://t.co/QqOJeBKb6Bpic.twitter.com/oqg4VGUqql — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2020

The arrest, which was made by a SWAT team on Friday morning, followed a tip from a concerned citizen, who pointed to Hill as the perpetrator and explained where the nine-millimeter gun could be found. The breakthrough came on Thursday afternoon, hours after a group of anonymous business owners in Nashville offered a $50,000 reward for information about the murder.

A 21-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, Nashville police say https://t.co/WIPMkOWoi9 — CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2020

The police said their investigation was continuing and may lead to more arrests. They would not speculate over the motive of the crime, but said they had confirmed that Kaufman and Hill didn’t know each other. Over the week the media had speculated that the killing was the result of a case of road rage.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

According to WKRN, a local affiliate of ABC, Hill has an extensive criminal record. In 2016, when he was 16, he pled guilty to three counts of attempted criminal homicide. The shooting incident reportedly happened after his mother and grandmother attempted to wake him up for school. Hill is said to have hit his grandma, 12-year-old sister and six-year-old nephew.

Two months after the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) returned him to his family in 2017, he was arrested for aggravated robbery near his home and put back into custody until his 19th birthday. Next year he was arrested for drug possession while, this year, he was charged with assault with bodily injury.

