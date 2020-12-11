 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Frontline healthcare heroes & ‘racial justice organizers’ named TIME’s (mutually exclusive?) Guardians of the Year

11 Dec, 2020 03:10
Frontline healthcare heroes & ‘racial justice organizers’ named TIME’s (mutually exclusive?) Guardians of the Year
(L) Warning sign in in Annapolis, Maryland (R) Protesters marching in Kenosha, Wisconsin ©  Reuters / Mary F. Calvert / Jim Vondruska
Time has designated frontline health workers – and racial justice organizers – as ‘guardians of the year,’ though lockdown-violating BLM protesters would seem to fly in the face of doctors’ guilt-inducing order to ‘stay home.’

Apparently trying to have its cake and eat it too, Time named “frontline health workers” – a crowd-pleasing category – and “racial justice organizers” as “guardians of the year,” a newly-devised category for its coveted “person of the year” selection.

However, the magazine’s selections served up a decidedly mixed message, as a video clip representing the health workers reminded the audience that “frontline workers are risking their lives to help save ours” and a voiceover chided Americans for sending hospitals pizzas and other goodies: “what we need is for you to stop exposing us.”

Yet Black Lives Matter initially reemerged in a series of lockdown-violating protests back in May following the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd and has somehow received special dispensation – from the media, if not always from authorities – to carry on in cities across the US even as other protests are quashed and demonized.

While the frontline health workers were a popular pick, some couldn’t help but notice that the underpaid and often under-appreciated members of that category could use more concrete assistance than a splashy magazine cover.

And others observed that the ever-broadening range of “people of the year” diluted the purpose of the awards.

The two “racial justice organizers” named by the magazine were bafflingly obscure. Porche Bennett-Bey, whose big day was apparently taking the mic at a town hall in Kenosha, Wisconsin for then-presidential-candidate Joe Biden and calling for more understanding of the plight of the black community, scarcely appears in a Google search. Assa Traoré, a French activist whose brother died in police custody in 2016, is somewhat better known but barely appears in Time’s hagiographic writeup.

Also on rt.com Joe Biden & Kamala Harris named TIME's 'Person of the Year' as a predictable finger in Trump’s eye

