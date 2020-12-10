 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘He’s right’: Rose McGowan backs Matthew McConaughey’s criticisms of ‘condescending’ Hollywood liberals

10 Dec, 2020 12:46
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni; Reuters / Rebecca Cook
Rose McGowan has come to the defense of fellow actor Matthew McConaughey, after he blasted “arrogant” liberal elites and the media establishment for looking down on regular Americans.

“Matthew McConaughey is right,” McGowan tweeted on Thursday. “Hollywood has been condescending. Northern elite media liberals, too”, she wrote, adding, “[And] it trickles down.”

The non-conforming star, an outspoken activist, said such an attitude among the rich and powerful had been formed “far before” Donald Trump’s presidency, which many have suggested was the catalyst for apparent political and cultural divisons in the US. Rigid “illiberal” ideological frameworks “have formed how too many think,” she said.

McConaughey became a target of online backlash after saying on a podcast last week that some people “on that illiberal left” oftentimes “absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards that other 50 percent” of America.

McGowan appeared to be advocating for a pivot away from partisanship based on mere cultural signifiers. “Break the class structure,” she concluded.

The actress’s comments were received well by some, with commenters calling her “brave” for going against the majority opinion of her celebrity clique. Many agreed that the media’s push for “diversity and representation” is but a “shallow” attempt to obfuscate issues affecting real people. 

“Diversity of thought is Hollywood’s biggest threat and adversary,” wrote another.

Others concluded that, since McGowan was criticizing “liberals,” she must therefore have become a closeted “conservative.”

“Just be a Republican and get it out of your system,” tweeted one of her online critics.

McConaughey received similarly mixed reactions after he dared to criticize the liberal elite. The ‘True Detective’ star was hailed as a champion of free-thinking by some and labeled a conservative supporter of Donald Trump by others.

