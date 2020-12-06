 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH Trump supporters hit Antifa protesters with American flags during clashes in Washington state capital

6 Dec, 2020 01:30
Get short URL
WATCH Trump supporters hit Antifa protesters with American flags during clashes in Washington state capital
FILE PHOTO: Members of Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the middle of the street following the "Million MAGA March" on November 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. © AFP / Getty Images;  Samuel Corum
Two opposing events in Olympia, Washington, have resulted in violent brawls between supporters of president Donald Trump and Antifa. Police has confirmed an arrest of a suspect who allegedly fired shots during the conflict.

Pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered outside Washington State Capitol faced off with counter-protesters who attended an event labeled"Squash fascists". Violence followed, with videos on social media showing supporters of the president beating Antifa with American flags.

WARNING: VIDEOS MAY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Other footage appeared to depict masked protesters using tear gas against opponents. 

There have also been reports of shots fired during the clashes. One of the videos from earlier showed one of the Trump supporters pointing a handgun at Antifa protesters. Another showed the man shooting.

Police later confirmed they made an arrest of one individual who "appeared to fire at least one round from a handgun into the opposing crowd." They added that groups of protesters eventually dispersed as officers were "monitoring to ensure things are peaceful from here forward."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies