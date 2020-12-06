WATCH Trump supporters hit Antifa protesters with American flags during clashes in Washington state capital
Pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered outside Washington State Capitol faced off with counter-protesters who attended an event labeled"Squash fascists". Violence followed, with videos on social media showing supporters of the president beating Antifa with American flags.
WARNING: VIDEOS MAY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Fight breaks out between Portland/ Washington protesters and counter protesters for Back The Blue and President Trump #Portland#PortlandProtests#Washington#antifa#fightpic.twitter.com/KRePS2L1sT— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 5, 2020
Other footage appeared to depict masked protesters using tear gas against opponents.
Fight breaks out between Portland/ Washington protesters and counter protesters for Back The Blue and President Trump #Portland#PortlandProtests#Washington#antifa#fightpic.twitter.com/eVJfjq1uXS— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 5, 2020
There have also been reports of shots fired during the clashes. One of the videos from earlier showed one of the Trump supporters pointing a handgun at Antifa protesters. Another showed the man shooting.
Individual who fired his gun earlier in the day can be seen at the :23 second mark pointing his firearm at protesters. According to an Olympia Police officer, that individual has been arrested & they are currently investigating the shooting. #Washington#Portland#Protest#fightpic.twitter.com/e4LQFPWb79— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 6, 2020
Things are heating up. A shot was fired pic.twitter.com/SIxRGbdeD0— Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) December 5, 2020
Police later confirmed they made an arrest of one individual who "appeared to fire at least one round from a handgun into the opposing crowd." They added that groups of protesters eventually dispersed as officers were "monitoring to ensure things are peaceful from here forward."
