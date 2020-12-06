WATCH Trump supporters hit Antifa protesters with American flags during clashes in Washington state capital

Two opposing events in Olympia, Washington, have resulted in violent brawls between supporters of president Donald Trump and Antifa. Police has confirmed an arrest of a suspect who allegedly fired shots during the conflict.

Pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered outside Washington State Capitol faced off with counter-protesters who attended an event labeled"Squash fascists". Violence followed, with videos on social media showing supporters of the president beating Antifa with American flags.

Other footage appeared to depict masked protesters using tear gas against opponents.

There have also been reports of shots fired during the clashes. One of the videos from earlier showed one of the Trump supporters pointing a handgun at Antifa protesters. Another showed the man shooting.

Police later confirmed they made an arrest of one individual who "appeared to fire at least one round from a handgun into the opposing crowd." They added that groups of protesters eventually dispersed as officers were "monitoring to ensure things are peaceful from here forward."

