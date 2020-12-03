 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Christ is king!’: Youths chanting ‘America First’ DESTROY California monolith, replace it with a cross (VIDEO)

3 Dec, 2020 23:03
Get short URL
‘Christ is king!’: Youths chanting ‘America First’ DESTROY California monolith, replace it with a cross (VIDEO)
Images show the group taking down the monolith and then posing beside a cross on Pine Mountain, California © DLive / CultureWarCriminal
The latest mystery monolith to appear in the US, this one in California, has been destroyed and replaced with a wooden cross. Chanting “America First” and “Christ is King,” the young group responsible live streamed their stunt.

After similar monoliths appeared in Utah and across the Atlantic in Romania in recent days, a third structure was spotted by locals in California on Wednesday, sitting atop Pine Mountain in Atascadero. Like the others before it, this structure was three-sided, hollow, and somewhat resembled the ominous structure in Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’

Also on rt.com THIRD mysterious monolith discovered on California mountaintop as internet ponders meaning of bizarre structures

Its stay atop Pine Mountain was apparently short-lived. On Wednesday night, a group of young men rocked the monolith back and forth to dislodge it, chanting “Christ is king” before it came toppling down, and “America First” after it crashed to the ground. The group live-streamed their ‘raid’ on streaming platform DLive.

“Christ is king in this country,” one of the group said. “We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space, so let’s tear this b***h down.”

The metal monument was replaced with a wooden cross, with the gang posing beside the newly-installed crucifix.

The group’s chants and slang suggest that they were part of the ‘Groyper’ movement, a predominantly Generation Z collective of online right-wingers and meme posters that sprung up in the wake of President Donald Trump’s 2016 win. Pundit Nick Fuentes is probably the most recognizable figurehead in the movement.

The California monolith wasn’t the only one vandalized. In Utah, a group apparently angered at the environmental impact of crowds coming to the desert to view the mysterious sculpture there removed it last Friday, telling bystanders “this is why you don’t leave trash in the desert.”

Also on rt.com ‘Leave no trace’: Mysteriously disappeared Utah monolith was STOLEN by environmentally friendly thieves (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies