FBI launches manhunt for the ‘Too Tall Bandit’ as decade-long spree of armed bank heists resumes

The FBI is appealing for the public’s help in capturing the so-called ‘Too Tall Bandit,’ who has returned to his prolific, decade-long career as a bank robber after an unexplained two-year hiatus.

According to the bureau, the Too Tall Bandit has been described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, standing between 6′2″ to 6'6″tall (though some witnesses reportedly put him at 6’8”) and weighing between 210 and 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes.

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the bandit's arrest.

Too Tall Bandit speaks in a deep voice, walks with a limp affecting his right leg and has been noted as operating in a “very aggressive manner,” often vaulting the counter and threatening bank tellers with a black handgun.

In each of the 16 robberies tied to Too Tall Bandit since 2009, the suspect is heavily disguised with a collection of Halloween-type masks, a coat, and gloves.

His most recent heist occurred on November 27 at the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina, after returning to strong-arm robbery on November 6, after a two-year break.

The raider is believed to have targeted at least 16 banks in Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina during his 11-year spree

“There’s something distinctive about the way he walks,” says Shelley Lynch, spokesperson for the FBI field office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“He does come into the bank, right away pointing his gun typically at bank employees, ordering them to the ground and, in many cases, he actually jumps the counter and goes behind the teller area,” Lynch added.

The outlaw once robbed a pharmacy of prescription opioids, the only time Too Tall Bandit has deviated from robbing banks.

