Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton volunteer to get Covid-19 vaccine publicly amid anti-vax propaganda

The last three presidents of the US have announced their willingness to be publicly vaccination against coronavirus in order to prove the jab is safe, as many Americans remain dubious.

Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton have all spoken of their faith in the Covid vaccination process and say they are ready to prove it by publicly taking the jab.

President Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, said in an interview released on Thursday that if Dr. Anthony Fauci says the vaccine is safe, he believes him.

I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid.

Meanwhile, both Clinton and Bush have confirmed through their staff that they are keen to be involved in publicly promoting the vaccine.

Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN that the 43rd President had been in touch with Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to offer his publicity services.

“A few weeks ago, President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Ford told CNN.

“First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera,” he added.

Clinton’s press secretary, Angel Ureña, told CNN on Wednesday that the 42nd president also wanted to set an example.

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same,” Angel Ureña said.

A poll by analytics company Gallup, released in mid-November, found that only 58 percent of Americans would opt to receive a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available.

Also on rt.com No jab, no play: Tennis star Andy Murray backs mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations 'for the good of the sport'

A number of people were delighted to see the former presidents leading by example, and took to Twitter to express their support.

Others were less than convinced. One Twitter user said they would likely be given a placebo rather than the real vaccine.

Also on rt.com EU opts for longer Covid vaccine evaluation to build public ‘trust,’ as UK swiftly approves Pfizer-BioNTech jab

No vaccine has been approved for use in the US, but regulators are currently reviewing the trials data of two candidate vaccines: one from Pfizer and one from Moderna.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!