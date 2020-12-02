Ex-Obama adviser Susan Rice mourns democracy’s NEAR-DEATH experience with Trump in melodramatic appeal to Georgia voters

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has appealed to Georgia voters to flip two contested Senate seats, accusing President Donald Trump and his party of “torpedoing” the “foundations” of democracy.

Rice, who narrowly missed being tapped as vice president and later as secretary of state in Democrat Joe Biden’s incoming administration, waxed dramatic about “our democracy’s near-death experience” under Trump in a New York Times op-ed on Tuesday.

The Republican leader’s efforts to challenge Biden’s projected victory constituted a “near-death experience” for “our democracy,” Rice lamented. Such an injury, she continued, can only be avenged by voting for Democratic Georgia Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Joel Ossoff – though she oddly avoids mentioning their names, instead merely calling on “the people of Georgia” to vot[e] out their incumbent senators” in order to “shore up our institutions.”

Also on rt.com 4 years lost to amnesia? NYT economist claims Biden FIRST US PRESIDENT to face an opposition calling him ‘illegitimate’

The entire Democratic political machine has zeroed in on Georgia’s two Senate seats, which come up for grabs next month in a special election. Eager to create a 50-50 split in the Senate – in which presumed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the tiebreaker vote – Democratic leaders have been pouring their resources into the races for the two seats currently held by Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Rice went on to categorically dismiss Trump’s claims of voter fraud, parroting the Department of Homeland Security’s claim that 2020’s largely mail-in election was the “most secure” in history.

There was “no proof, nor even credible evidence, of significant voting irregularities, much less fraud,” she continued, accusing the president of “concoct[ing] bogus conspiracy theories to discredit Mr. Biden by falsely smearing his son Hunter” and echoing the baseless claim that “Russian agents” were used to “disseminate disinformation” regarding the Biden leaks.

Also on rt.com ‘Blackmail’ fails? Twitter makes about-face & unfreezes New York Post account suspended over Hunter Biden story

No one in the Biden camp actually denied any of the heavily-suppressed material supposedly originating from the younger Biden’s laptop was legitimate, instead refusing to address the subject when asked by reporters.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!