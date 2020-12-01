Wisconsin commission confirms Biden's election victory following recount, starts five-day clock for Trump to file lawsuit

Wisconsin has confirmed Joe Biden's election victory after a recount requested by President Donald Trump netted the Democrat challenger a few more votes, setting the stage for a legal challenge that must be filed within five days.

Ann Jacobs, the Democrat chairwoman of the Wisconsin Election Commission, confirmed results of the recount on Monday after the process was completed a day earlier. The recount, which cost the Trump campaign $3 million, netted Biden 87 more votes, adding to the 20,600-vote margin that he held after the initial tally.

Media outlets declared Biden the winner of the November 3 election on November 7, but Trump has alleged that fraudulent votes were used to push the Democrat over the top in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and other swing states. Trump's Wisconsin case is based not on the claims of faulty counting, but on the allegations of illegal votes. With the recount step now completed, the window has opened for a legal challenge for Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

“We have found many illegal votes,” Trump said on Saturday. “Stay tuned.”

The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday. We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the Trump campaign was challenging ballots only in the two counties with the largest black populations, which he called a “disgraceful Jim Crow strategy for mass disenfranchisement of voters.” With the recount now over, he said, “there remains no question that, as usual, Wisconsin's general election was conducted professionally and securely. There's no basis at all for any assertion that there was widespread fraud that would have affected the results.”

With the recount of the presidential election complete, there remains no question that, as usual, Wisconsin's general election was conducted professionally & securely. There’s no basis at all for any assertion that there was widespread fraud that would have affected the results. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) November 30, 2020

The Wisconsin confirmation came on the same day that Arizona certified Biden as winner of its 11 electoral votes. As in Wisconsin, the formalization of results opened a five-day window for legal challenges. Biden had a margin of about 10,500 votes in Arizona. Nationwide, Biden leads Trump by 306-232 in electoral votes.

