Election investigation coming? FBI said to be requesting data on ‘potentially fraudulent ballots’

The FBI has apparently reached out to a conservative organization and requested information that supposedly proves that Joe Biden won the presidential election using “hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots.”

In the uncertain days after this month’s presidential election, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society – a conservative legal nonprofit – teamed up with data analyst and former Trump campaign aide Matt Braynard to gather evidence of alleged voter fraud by the Democratic Party.

Braynard’s data was used to inform a number of lawsuits by the Amistad Project, including cases in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and the FBI is now apparently taking an interest in his research.

“The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots,” Braynard tweeted on Sunday, with “VIP” a reference to his investigation, which he named the “Voter Integrity Project.”

Update: - The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. - By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

In a tweet later on Sunday, Amistad Project Director Phillip Kline said that Braynard’s data will be passed on to the agency. Kline added that the data “has been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in the states where we filed litigation.”

After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data. See statement below: pic.twitter.com/4CZKITK5cz — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020

Braynard’s announcement is the first sign that the FBI may be taking an active interest in pursuing allegations of voter fraud. Earlier on Sunday, President Trump decried the agency, as well as the Justice Department, for their apparent inaction. Both the FBI and DOJ are “missing in action,” he said, calling the lack of criminal investigation “inconceivable.”

Also on rt.com Trump says FBI & DOJ ‘MISSING IN ACTION’ on alleged voter fraud, in first post-election interview

What the FBI decides to do with Braynard’s information is unknown. Likewise, it is unclear how rigorous a case for fraud the former Trump aide’s data makes. Braynard announced earlier that he will present this data to members of the Arizona State Legislature on Monday, as Arizona’s secretary of state prepares to certify Biden’s apparent win in the state.

Should Trump’s legal options fail and the Electoral College certify Biden as victorious when it meets next month, Trump told reporters on Thursday that he would cede the presidency to his Democratic rival. However, Trump warned that certifying a Biden win would be a “mistake,” and compared the election to a vote in “a third-world country.”

