CNN’s Tapper slammed after implying Muslim Rep Rashida Tlaib is anti-Semitic for questioning Jewish Antony Blinken as new SecState

CNN's Jake Tapper was lambasted for implying progressive ‘squaddie’ Muslim Rep. Rashida Tlaib might be anti-Semitic, after she tweeted concern at presumed future Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s stance on criticism of Israel.

When Blinken, who is Jewish, was announced as Joe Biden’s pick for the cabinet position on Monday, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir called him a “solid choice.”

“So long as he doesn't suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu's racist and inhumane policies,” Tlaib tweeted in response, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister’s handling of the humanitarian situation in Palestine.

So long as he doesn't suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu's racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice. https://t.co/SLhT3yYc4i — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 23, 2020

The Michigan Congresswoman, a Palestinian-American herself, has often sharply criticized the Israeli government, advocating for an end of US aid to the country and expressing support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which Israel and the current Republican US administration regard as anti-Semitic. Tlaib’s critics have often labeled her an anti-Semite for her active criticism of the top US ally, though she retorts that her criticism lies with the government, not Israeli citizens.

This time, Tlaib’s comment on Blinken raised the eyebrow of one Jake Tapper, who immediately suggested her concerns about him were rooted in anti-Semitism and posed a rhetorical question about the Muslim politician.

“[What] is it about Secretary of State – nominee Blinken that he makes the Congresswoman think that he would try to suppress her views about the Prime Minister of Israel? Hmmm,” the host tweeted, clearly insinuating it was Blinken’s Jewish heritage that alarmed Tlaib.

Tapper evidently had second thoughts about leveling such an accusation and then quickly deleted his tweet. He then rewrote it with much less provocative wording, asking why Tlaib was worried given that Blinken and Biden are “on the record” opposing efforts to punish or sanction the BDS movement.

Tapper’s clumsy attempt at a takedown of Tlaib attracted plenty of attention. The politician’s defenders argued that her comment was actually a reference to the anti-BDS policies of the current Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Thus, in their view, Tlaib was merely calling Blinken a political blank slate and indicating her hope that he would not continue the current administration’s policies.

It's actually about Pompeo and how he just behaved on his trip. — Carol Hoernlein (@carolhoernlein) November 24, 2020

I think it was more a dig at the current administration. I believe something happened that prevented her visiting her mother in Israel. — Protruth. Science is TRUTH!! (@protruthandsci) November 24, 2020

The congresswoman was clearly critiquing the policies of Pompeo the current Secretary of State not Blinken, but she is Muslim so I wonder what would’ve prompted you to accuse her of anti-Semitism just because she asked to be allowed the free-speech Pompeo just banned? Hmmm... — Andrew Jon Thomson (@HelloAndrew) November 24, 2020

I *think* she’s alluding to Pompeo’s anti-BDS stance. If that’s the case it’s obvious why blinken would be singled out: he’s Pompeo’s successor and Biden isn’t. But I could be completely wrong about this. — Jake Khawaja (@jakekhawaja) November 24, 2020

Tlaib herself clarified to that effect, tweeting: “I hope that Mr. Blinken and President-Elect Biden’s Administration will change course.”

Sec. Pompeo has moved to suppress BDS, a peaceful protest movement protected by the 1st Amendment. I hope that Mr. Blinken and President-Elect Biden’s Administration will change course from Trump’s State Department & not target or suppress support of Palestinian human rights. https://t.co/b4fEZARguR — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 23, 2020

Others piled on the CNN host, saying it was Tapper himself who was being bigoted towards Tlaib, a Muslim woman. “I wonder what it's about Rashida Tlaib that would make Jake Tapper respond like this?” tweeted one person, mocking Tapper’s initially coy phrasing.

It says a lot that someone with your level of bigoted hatred can not only succeed at a place like CNN but be celebrated by liberals around the country. I guess targeting your racism and hate at Muslims makes it okay — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) November 24, 2020

I wonder what it's about Rashida Tlaib that would make Jake Tapper respond like this? — Santiago. (@GildedSantiago) November 24, 2020

There were, however, those who completely agreed with Tapper’s indirect allegations and who weren’t shy about accusing her more directly of anti-Semitism.

It's surely not that he's Jewish. Tlaib's never had any issues with that, no sir. — Dan Ryan (@danjryan) November 24, 2020

I hope it’s not because he’s Jewish. — (((Claudia Miles ❄️))) (@claudiamiles) November 24, 2020

