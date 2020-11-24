 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

CNN pundit outrageously claims that Trump will form ‘shadow government’ and hold ‘counter-inauguration’

24 Nov, 2020 14:37
Get short URL
CNN pundit outrageously claims that Trump will form ‘shadow government’ and hold ‘counter-inauguration’
File photo: © Historian Douglas Brinkley (L) after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A CNN pundit has made the extraordinary claim that President Donald Trump will form a “shadow government” and hold his own “counter-inauguration” in January with the help of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Without providing any evidence to back up his claims, self-professed ‘presidential historian’ and CNN pundit Douglas Brinkley made the outrageous comments, worthy of any online conspiracy theory message board, on cable news during a recent segment.

The 59-year-old professor of history at Rice University alleged Trump, whom he dubbed a “tinpot dictator,” is “living in some kind of fantasy zone,” and was aiming to “create a kind of second shadow government out of Mar-a-Lago” with the help of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The historian opined that Trump “will philosophically and emotionally refuse to believe that he lost,” adding that he doesn't think Trump will attend Biden's inauguration and will instead “be petulant and pout” and might even hold a counter-inaugural event. 

Commentators online couldn’t help but draw parallels between Brinkley’s claims and what many have insinuated about former US President Barack Obama and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton throughout Trump’s presidency.

Others noted that Democrat-adjacent pundits such as Brinkley spend much of their time accusing Republicans of spreading conspiracy theories while also giving airtime to their own baseless claims.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies