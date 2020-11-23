Sex Pistols rocker Johnny Rotten BITTEN ON PENIS by fleas after rescuing squirrels

Offering proof that no good deed goes unpunished, British punk rock legend Johnny Rotten has revealed that he has been bitten by fleas on his penis after adopting squirrels at his home in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach.

“I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a f***ing flea bite on it,” the ‘Anarchy in the UK’ singer told the Daily Star on Saturday, adding, “And there’s another one on the inside of my leg.”

To deal with a “murder” of a flea bite, Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, had to resort to soothing his itchy legs and groin with Vaseline.

“The only way around it, because I’m not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs… I just hope they don’t get the wrong idea.” he quipped.

The bites seem to have happened despite the fact that 65-year-old Lydon, with a ‘bad boy’ public image, has been trying to keep the critters “independent” from himself.

“There’s no petting,” he explained, saying, “If they want to nudge up that’s fine, but I know it’s for a peanut and not because I’m lovely.”

The news of Rotten’s peculiar trauma made the rounds online on Monday with most commenters being simply baffled at the bizarre set of circumstances.

Quite a few, however, found a way to add insult to injury, with some joking that it might have been the Australian rocker ‘Flea’ who ‘minded the bollocks’ and bit the Sex Pistol.

Clicking on the Johnny Rotten trending link, and of course I expect he's died.Nope.Bitten by a flea on his penis.Okay... pic.twitter.com/8VIWZlHqZy — Dylan James (@writeknuckled) November 23, 2020

So I notice Johnny Rotten was trending so I went to see if he died. Nope. Turns out Flea bit his penis. That’s pretty punk rock. pic.twitter.com/wKMwMiTuhC — 𝚔 𝚎 𝚎 𝚏 (@KeefLynch) November 23, 2020

Johnny Rotten and Flea should collaborate. pic.twitter.com/vzdoX5vbZg — 🐝🥞🍯Kim🐷Trump Has To Go!🍯🥞🐝 (@ladycookiebeski) November 23, 2020

Rotten and his band of squirrels previously made news for him spending a “fortune” on bags of peanuts for the perilous pets.

“Wow, do they love me for that,” the musician chuckled, admitting, “I’m definitely spending a lot of money on these little f***ers.”

