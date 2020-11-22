 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Georgia to hold 2nd recount requested by Trump campaign after certifying Biden won the state

22 Nov, 2020 06:24
Get short URL
Georgia to hold 2nd recount requested by Trump campaign after certifying Biden won the state
An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections processes ballots in Atlanta, Georgia US., November 4, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Georgia will conduct a recount after the Trump campaign requested a second review of presidential ballots. Joe Biden has already been certified as the victor in the state.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said that it was “focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the US Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted,” and also called for signature matching for mail-in ballots and “other vital safeguards.”

Read more
Pennsylvania court tosses Trump’s suit alleging mail-in vote irregularities. Campaign says it ‘helps strategy to get to SCOTUS’ Pennsylvania court tosses Trump’s suit alleging mail-in vote irregularities. Campaign says it ‘helps strategy to get to SCOTUS’

After receiving the request, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger informed county election directors to prepare for the recount and to notify political parties so they could assign observers to respective polling sites. 

The recount will be done using scanners that read and tabulate the votes. However, the process of recounting the ballots will not include signature matching. 

The incumbent Republican president was allowed to ask for a recount after certification of the results because the margin of victory is still less than 0.5 percent. Trump’s Democratic Party challenger was declared the winner of the state on Friday. He received 12,670 more votes than Trump did in the traditionally red state, giving him a 0.2 percent lead. 

Georgia has already carried out a full recount by hand, which stemmed from a partial audit of the presidential ballots. State law requires that one race be audited by hand to double-check machine tabulations. Raffensperger chose to review the presidential results, but the audit turned into a full recount due to the close margin of the electoral contest.

The Trump campaign dismissed the first recount because it did not verify the signatures of mail-in ballots, raising questions about why it pursued a second review which also won’t scrutinize absentee votes. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies