Still no edit button? Twitter underwhelms with new ‘Fleets’ feature, is accused of ‘copying’ Instagram

17 Nov, 2020 17:48
Twitter has found itself amid another controversy, after introducing ‘Fleets’ – a new disappearing-tweets feature that users were not exactly clamoring for and, thus, instantly mocked.

“That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah,” reads Twitter’s somewhat confusing description of the new function implemented on Tuesday.

More precisely, the feature now allows mobile Twitter users to post pictures, videos, audio, or text messages that will appear in a separate media feed from the regular timeline – and disappear after 24 hours. Any social media-savvy person would notice that ‘Fleets’ seem to be exactly the same as Instagram’s ‘Stories’ feature.

“Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind,” the company wrote in a press release, adding, “Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

Despite these noble goals, the feature has been largely received with mockery and ridicule. For a start, some Twitter users just couldn’t get used to the name ‘Fleets’.

Others derided Twitter for pointlessly “copying” Instagram, pointing out that each platform has a different user base and function. “Fleets are just another example of how capitalism breeds innovation,” quipped one critic.

One of the platform’s ‘heavyweights’, progressive US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also chimed in, saying that Fleets “stressed her out” by being too reminiscent of Instagram. “I use Twitter to get away from IG stories, not have it follow me around on every platform reminding me that I don’t have makeup on,” she jokingly complained.

As usually happens with major Twitter updates, some users lamented that Fleets had been prioritized ahead of the long-requested option to edit already posted tweets.

