WATCH: Tempest leaves trail of destruction in its wake as it blasts New York
Gusts of up to 75 mph lashed the northeastern seaboard, while some 40,000 homes and businesses were without power Sunday night.
😳 Wow! Apparently I just survived my first NYC Tornado pic.twitter.com/cx82tnEdoo— MichaelWilliamG (@MichaelWilliamG) November 16, 2020
I took this earlier in brooklyn pic.twitter.com/JXs0COEKdS— Keyvon (@Keyvon212) November 16, 2020
There was no official confirmation of a tornado touching down but residents shared video of the terrifying tempest, claiming there was indeed a twister.
Tornado warnings were issued shortly before 8pm local time across multiple counties - Suffolk, Putnam, Westchester, Bergen, Fairfield, Bronx and New York County – all of which ended by 10pm.
Power / transformer down in @GlenRidgeNJ#storm@ABC7NY@njdotcomhttps://t.co/xNNcmtguTqpic.twitter.com/6bN7jbcaxR— Neil 🇺🇸 O'Keefe (@NeilOKeefe) November 16, 2020
My first tornado warning in New York 😨 pic.twitter.com/5Y3XoGqycJ— Andrew Nazdin (@andrewnazdin) November 16, 2020
Train services were interrupted in several areas, while New York City's fire department said it received reports of glass and other debris raining down on 57th Street. Investigators have yet to determine the source of the debris, as construction sites in the local area had earlier been secured.
There were no reports of injuries, despite the intensity of the storm which felled trees in many areas.
Following a brief, strong thunderstorm, @NeptuneOEM Special Operations is operating on Ivins Road with a tree into a house. Significant damage to the home, no injuries.#NeptuneWeatherpic.twitter.com/bYSVIzNQBb— Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) November 16, 2020
