‘You get what you accept’: Trump Covid adviser Atlas roasted for suggesting people should ‘rise up’ against Covid restrictions

Trump administration Covid-19 adviser Scott Atlas has unleashed a tsunami of criticism upon himself after tweeting that “the only way this stops is if people rise up” in response to new anti-coronavirus measures in Michigan.

“You get what you accept,” the Stanford University doctor, who has emerged as President Donald Trump’s top adviser on responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, said in a Sunday night tweet that also featured #FreedomMatters and #StepUp hashtags.

The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters#StepUphttps://t.co/8QKBszgKTM — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 15, 2020

Such an ambiguous appea triggered a wave of angry replies accusing him of seeking to kill people, incite violence or even attack Governor Whitmer, as well as calls for Twitter to ban Atlas immediately.

The anti-lockdown forces in Michigan already tried to kidnap and execute the governor there, and now Scott Atlas — the man who’s been bungling the federal COVID response — is urging them to “rise up” against the governor again. https://t.co/R0izhKEv9Q — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 16, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Atlas attempted to clarify he was “NEVER talking at all about violence,” but rather about resisting through peaceful means of “voting” and “protest.”

Atlas tried to explain that the US pandemic policy is federally supported, but state-managed and locally implemented, insisting that is how federalism works – but the damage was already beyond repair and the torrent of criticism only intensified.

Want more mandates & lockdown? Contact your governor. That's state controlled. Not federal. Period.

Michigan Attorney General says it's "irresponsible" for Trump COVID advisor Scott Atlas to call upon Michigan residents to "rise up" against Governor Whitmer's new coronavirus order: https://t.co/IaBiLshYbs — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) November 16, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who earlier in the day introduced a new set of anti-coronavirus measures, personally fired back at Atlas, telling CNN she is “not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”

