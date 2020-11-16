 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘You get what you accept’: Trump Covid adviser Atlas roasted for suggesting people should ‘rise up’ against Covid restrictions

16 Nov, 2020 03:46
FILE PHOTO: White House pandemic adviser Scott Atlas ©  Reuters / Tom Brenner

Trump administration Covid-19 adviser Scott Atlas has unleashed a tsunami of criticism upon himself after tweeting that “the only way this stops is if people rise up” in response to new anti-coronavirus measures in Michigan.

“You get what you accept,” the Stanford University doctor, who has emerged as President Donald Trump’s top adviser on responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, said in a Sunday night tweet that also featured #FreedomMatters and #StepUp hashtags.

Such an ambiguous appea triggered a wave of angry replies accusing him of seeking to kill people, incite violence or even attack Governor Whitmer, as well as calls for Twitter to ban Atlas immediately.

In a follow-up tweet, Atlas attempted to clarify he was “NEVER talking at all about violence,” but rather about resisting through peaceful means of “voting” and “protest.”

Atlas tried to explain that the US pandemic policy is federally supported, but state-managed and locally implemented, insisting that is how federalism works – but the damage was already beyond repair and the torrent of criticism only intensified.

Want more mandates & lockdown? Contact your governor. That's state controlled. Not federal. Period.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who earlier in the day introduced a new set of anti-coronavirus measures, personally fired back at Atlas, telling CNN she is “not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”

