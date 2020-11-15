 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elon Musk ‘most likely’ has Covid despite ‘wildly different’ test results, says ‘coronavirus is a type of cold’

15 Nov, 2020 02:24
Elon Musk still struggles to figure out whether he has Covid or not, after testing both positive and negative multiple times, but said he feels some minor symptoms of a common cold, insisting that’s exactly what a coronavirus is.

SpaceX and Tesla mogul tweeted on Saturday that he “most likely” has a moderate case of Covid, even though he is unsure after getting conflicting results from at least four tests in a single day.

Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of Covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.

In a separate tweet he elaborated further on his symptoms, reiterating that it “feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy and cloudy head than coughing and sneezing.”

While he did not mention any particular tests of labs, on Friday Musk, 49, embarked on a quest to sort the accuracy of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 tests, soliciting information on the average false positive rate, and whether it’s “possible to generate a false positive if you simply run enough cycles.”

