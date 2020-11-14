Scuffles in Washington as thousands of Trump supporters face off against counter-protesters (VIDEOS)

The streets of Washington, DC were filled with US flags and MAGA banners as Trump supporters marched to protest Joe Biden’s declared victory, which they see as fraudulent. Crowds sang and prayed, and several fistfights broke out.

Billed by its organizers as the “the biggest Trump rally in history,” Saturday’s #MillionMAGAMarch drew enormous crowds of President Trump’s supporters to the nation’s capital on Saturday, where they gathered at Freedom Plaza to protest what they see as a fraudulent election.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that “more than one million” marchers showed up. More conservative estimates put the attendance in the thousands, but aerial shots of the march showed crowds that appeared to dwarf the tens of thousands drawn to Trump’s final slew of campaign rallies last month.

Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election! https://t.co/tr35WKTKM8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Shortly after the rally kicked off at noon, Trump’s supporters launched into a rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’. When the marchers headed toward the Supreme Court afterwards, chants of “stop the steal” and “Fox News sucks” were sounded out – the latter in reference to Fox’s recent shift away from its usual enthusiastic support for the president.

Trump supporters are now marching toward the Supreme Court, chanting “Fox News sucks!” pic.twitter.com/NoJ5pwPqSo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020

After arriving at the Supreme Court, the crowd prayed that God “reveal all the corruption and fraud in this election, and show everyone your will.”



The atmosphere wasn’t all festive, though. Small groups of black-clad counter-protesters showed up to picket the rally, and scuffles broke out between both sides. DC police quickly broke up any violence and kept the counter-protesters away from a large contingent of right-wing Proud Boys, who have clashed with Antifa rioters at violent rallies across the country over the last four years.

The event drew a panoply of Republican and pro-Trump speakers, including controversial polemicist Alex Jones. Speaking in front of the Supreme Court, Jones declared the beginning of the “second American revolution,” and accused Biden of conspiring with “communist China” and Bill Gates to install a “new world order.”

“No matter what happens with Trump,” Jones concluded, “it’s 1776 time!”

Trump himself drove past the rally earlier on Saturday, waving to his supporters from the presidential motorcade. “People are not going to stand for having this Election stolen from them by a privately owned Radical Left company, Dominion,” he later tweeted, referring to the voting machine firm whose hardware was used in 28 states and has been blamed for awarding Biden votes through “glitches.”

People are not going to stand for having this Election stolen from them by a privately owned Radical Left company, Dominion, and many other reasons! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

“We will WIN!” he added in a follow-up tweet.

