CNN’s Van Jones branded a hypocrite for teary anti-Trump election monologue after working with administration

CNN host Van Jones is being hauled over the coals on social media, facing accusations of hypocrisy for tearfully heralding the end of Donald Trump’s presidency despite working with his administration.

After Democrat Joe Biden was projected to have won the election on Saturday, the CNN commentator launched into an emotional speech about how “it’s easier to be a parent this morning.”

“It’s easier to be a dad this morning. It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters, being a good person matters,’” he said.

The pundit then broke down into tears and continued: “And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason.”

The clip was widely shared on social media and many people, including NBA star LeBron James and actor Mark Ruffalo, applauded Jones for his words.

However, thousands of others noted that Jones’ remarks were markedly different from comments he previously made about what Trump had done for the black community and the fact that he worked with the administration.

Photos of Jones, who was an official in the Obama White House, alongside members of the Trump administration and family racked up thousands of likes on Twitter. News articles about Jones’ comments and his ties to the administration were also widely shared.

Indeed, just over two weeks ago Jones said that Trump doesn’t get enough credit for his actions to help black people.

“I think it's really unfortunate because Donald Trump, and I get beat up by liberals every time I say it but I keep saying it, he has done good stuff for the black community,” Jones said on CNN.

“Opportunity Zone stuff, black college stuff, I worked with him on criminal stuff, I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House, embraced them, treated them well. There is a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for,” he added.

