Trump campaign claims Nevada whistleblower witnessed ‘intentional criminal conduct’ during vote processing in Clark County

Lawyers for the Trump campaign say an election worker in Clark County, Nevada was instructed to process ballots he suspected were invalid, describing his sworn affidavit as evidence of criminal conduct.

The unidentified poll worker blew the whistle after claiming he was told by a supervisor to tabulate votes he believed needed signature verification, According to Fox News, he also claims that higher-ups said he should ignore any discrepancies with addresses while validating ballots.

The election worker provided a sworn affidavit, which has been forwarded to the Department of Justice. Fox reported that a lawyer for the Trump campaign said the worker’s testimony was damning.

The affidavit makes clear that we’re not dealing with oversights or sloppiness. This was intentional criminal conduct.

The incendiary allegations come after a federal judge shot down a lawsuit brought by Republican lawyers that claimed Clark County was “improperly” using its signature-verification machines to check votes. In its ruling, the court said there was scant evidence to suggest the machines were malfunctioning, and questioned whether a human poll worker could do a better job, local media reported.

Nevada is one of many states in which Donald Trump supporters have claimed they were disenfranchised at the voting booth. Media outlets called the state for Joe Biden on Saturday, hours after the Democrat was crowned the projected winner of the election.

In a statement issued on November 4, the Nevada Republican Party said it had received “thousands” of complaints regarding issues that occurred during Election Day. It also claimed there had been “a number of mail ballots turned in to Clark County Department of Elections that are being processed without meaningful observation.”

As of Sunday, the state has tallied around 92 percent of cast ballots, according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump continues to maintain that alleged invalid mail-in votes tipped the scales in Biden’s favor. His campaign has filed a series of lawsuits to challenge the processing and counting of ballots in several battleground states.

