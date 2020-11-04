Trump claims he is ‘winning’ in key states not yet called for him, blasts attempts to ‘disenfranchise’ his supporters

President Donald Trump said he is winning the presidential race in several key states, despite the fact they have not yet been declared for him. He also threatened legal action against “fraud” on election night.

Trump claimed that he has “clearly won” in Georgia and North Carolina, and is also “winning” in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

When Trump was delivering the speech, major US news outlets reported that he was indeed leading over Joe Biden in these states, but said the races there were still too close to call for either candidate. After Trump made his comments, AP said that Biden was up by 0.3 percent over Trump in Wisconsin with 95 percent of the votes counted.

Over 90 percent of the votes have been counted in North Carolina and Georgia, and over 70 percent have been counted in Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to CNN.

“We were up 1.4 percent or 77,000 votes with only approximately five percent left – they can’t catch us,” Trump said about his North Carolina lead.



“So we won by 107,000 votes with 81 percent of the vote, that’s Michigan. So when you take those three states in particular and you take all of the others, I mean we have so many,” the president added, complaining that the states he mentioned have not been declared for him.

Trump also expressed doubt about Biden’s projected win in Arizona, saying “we have a lot of life in that,” and the state has many “friendly Trump voters.” Since then, AP has called Arizona for Biden.

The president spoke out against alleged attempts to “disenfranchise” millions of his supporters in what he called “a major fraud on our nation.”

We won states and all of a sudden I said what happened to the election? It’s off. And we have all these announcers saying what happened, and then they said: oooh. Because you know what happened? They knew they couldn’t win so they said let’s go to court.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump told his supporters.

Biden currently has a narrow lead over Trump in the Electoral College vote tally, according to AP.

