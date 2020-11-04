Trump projected to win Texas, with 38 electoral votes – AP

AP and multiple other outlets have called Texas for President Donald Trump, adding another 38 electoral votes to his column. Trump had a six percentage point over Democrat challenger Joe Biden at that point.

Trump held on to Texas despite multiple polls predicting the state would shift towards the Democrats.

“Every statewide race and the Texas House and Senate remain Republican,” Governor Greg Abbott declared on Tuesday evening.

Texas DID stay Red. Thanks to all the volunteers & candidates who worked so hard to make this happen. Every statewide race and the Texas House and Senate remain Republican. God Bless Texas. https://t.co/vTIU7Lklyt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 4, 2020

Texas bolsters Trump’s count of electoral votes, but still puts him behind with 213 to Biden’s 224 as estimated by multiple outlets. North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin remain too close to call, with votes still being counted due to technical problems and delays with processing mail-in ballots.

As of 1:30 am Eastern (0635 GMT), Trump is in the lead in all five states.

