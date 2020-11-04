 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump projected to win Texas, with 38 electoral votes – AP

4 Nov, 2020 06:17
© AFP / Sergio Flores
AP and multiple other outlets have called Texas for President Donald Trump, adding another 38 electoral votes to his column. Trump had a six percentage point over Democrat challenger Joe Biden at that point.

Trump held on to Texas despite multiple polls predicting the state would shift towards the Democrats. 

“Every statewide race and the Texas House and Senate remain Republican,” Governor Greg Abbott declared on Tuesday evening.

Texas bolsters Trump’s count of electoral votes, but still puts him behind with 213 to Biden’s 224 as estimated by multiple outlets. North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin remain too close to call, with votes still being counted due to technical problems and delays with processing mail-in ballots.

As of 1:30 am Eastern (0635 GMT), Trump is in the lead in all five states.

